Live stocks hit as coronavirus batters markets

The major publicly traded live entertainment companies have seen the value of their shares decline this week, as stock markets around the world reel from fears over the impact of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Markets in Europe, Asia and the Americas are suffering their worst week since the global financial crisis of 2008, according to the BBC, with the spread of coronavirus affecting both the global supply chain and consumer demand.

Live Nation CEO Michael Rapino referred to the “resilience” of music fans in the company’s earnings call yesterday (27 February), stating that consumers are still buying tickets worldwide, despite the ongoing spread of Covid-19.

The company’s share price, which reached an all-time high of US$76.08 earlier this month, has fallen by 20% in the past few days, in keeping with the global stock market drop. Shares are back up 2% today, following the publication of strong 2019 financial results.

Shares for German ticketing and promotion powerhouse CTS Eventim have taken a similar hit, falling by just under 20% since last week. Eventim shares reached a record high of €61.30 ($67.27) on 24 January 2020.

“We’re confident that, long-term, the show will happen”

Fellow German company Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG), whose shares have climbed almost 30% to €6.30 ($6.92) since mid January, has seen a 22% drop since last week, whereas shares for New York-based Madison Square Garden Company (MSG) have decreased by around 17% in the past week, falling to $261.34.

In Latin America, Sao Paulo-based Time 4 Fun’s shares are also down 22%, from BRL5.41 ($1.20) to BRL4.24 ($0.94). Brazil recorded its first case of coronavirus on Wednesday, marking the virus’ arrival to Latin America.

It is not just live entertainment companies that have suffered in the wake of coronavirus. The S&P 500 index, a measure of the stock performance of 500 large companies listed on US stock exchanges, has fallen 15% from the record high it achieved just last week.

Although coronavirus has already caused the cancellations of thousands of shows across Asia and Europe, not all are worried about the long-term impact. “We’re confident that, long-term, the show will happen,” says Rapino. “The revenue will flow and the fan will show up.”

