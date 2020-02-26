Live music returns to Longleat for new festival

Longleat Live, a new annual festival, sees live music make a comeback at Longleat House and safari park, with acts including the Wombats and Razorlight

Live music is returning to the UK’s Longleat, home to stately home and safari park of the same name, this summer, as the site prepares to host the Longleat Live music festival on 4 and 5 July.

British bands the Wombats and Razorlight are headlining the two-day event in the grounds of the stately home in Wiltshire, south-east England, which is run by Viscount and Viscountess Weymouth.

The festival marks the return of live music to Longleat, which in 2016 was marked as a potential site for a planned Glastonbury Festival sister event.

The park made its musical name in the 1960s, holding a series of outdoor concerts featuring acts including the Rolling Stones, Freddie and the Dreamers, Acker Bilk, Billy J Kramer and the Dakotas, and the Bachelors.

The most recent performance at the park came in 2016, when Elton John performed to 15,000 fans as part of Longleat’s 50th anniversary celebrations.

“I am incredibly excited to be launching this new summer festival weekend showcasing three of my very favourite things: music, animals, and food,” comments Viscountess Weymouth.

“Longleat has been the stage for a number of iconic artists. Now, for 2020, we are reviving our musical heritage with the launch of Longleat Live: The Festival with Bite – which will become an annual event.

“The combination of fantastic live music, in a stunning setting with great food, celebrity chefs and cooking demonstrations alongside our amazing animals and other fun attractions will make this a truly unique event.”

Cooking demonstrations from celebrity chefs the Hairy Bikers and James Martin will also take place at the event.

Tickets for Longleat Live go on sale soon, with day tickets priced at £54 for Saturday and £49.50 for Sunday, with a weekend pass costing £90.

Photo: Saffron Blaze (CC BY-SA 3.0)

