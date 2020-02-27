fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

Popular articles

news|27 Feb 2020

Coronavirus puts Italy’s live scene on lockdown

feature|24 Feb 2020

Wee will rock you: Scotland market report

news|24 Feb 2020

DTD’s Karolina Hansen joins Live Nation Sweden

news|27 Feb 2020

Plans unveiled for £350m, 23,500-cap. Manchester arena

news|24 Feb 2020

Protests disrupt opening of Chile’s Vina del Mar Festival

The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Security Operations ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time36,500

Talent CoordinatorDICE

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Ticketing ManagerTEG | MJR

Bristol, UKFull TimeTBC

Partnerships ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time40,000

 