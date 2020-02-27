ILMC speaker spotlight: Jo Young, Ticketmaster

The Meet the New Bosses session at Futures Forum will tackle the skills needed to thrive in the industry in 2020, as well as the challenges ahead for young professionals

With the 32nd International Live Music Conference (ILMC) set to kick off in earnest next Wednesday, IQ has been catching up with some key speakers to hear what they have planned for the most-anticipated event in the live music calendar.

Following the previous speaker spotlight with AEG Europe/EAA’s John Langford, IQ chats with Jo Young from Ticketmaster, who is chairing the Meet the New Bosses: Class of 2020 panel at Futures Forum on Friday 6 March.

She’ll be joined by Solo Agency’s Charly Beedell-Tuck, Live Nation Sweden’s Karolina Hansen, the O2’s Marc Saunders, Primary Talent International’s Matt Pickering-Copley and Move Concerts Argentina’s Melanie Eselevsky, who’ll kick off the day with a discussion of their journey to the top and the skills needed to succeed in the modern live industry.

IQ: What do you expect to be the main talking points of your panel?

This was my favourite panel last year at the first Futures Forum – so the pressure is on to ensure this year’s is just as informative and entertaining! I’ll be asking the panellists how they ended up in their current role; there’s no one path into this industry, so it’s always fascinating to hear other people share how they ended up working in live.

This year I’d like to focus on any recent, positive changes they’ve seen in their time so far in the industry, and what they see as necessary areas for us all to improve for the next generation of new bosses.

How do you anticipate the session panning out with the latest round of New Bosses, as compared to last year?

I’d also like to build on a theme that emerged last year around how we all stay healthy and mindful, and ask them how they look after themselves in the more chaotic moments. There will also be the chance for any audience members to submit questions anonymously, so who knows where that could lead us…



“Last year’s inaugural event was such a breath of fresh air”

Is there anything else you’re particularly looking forward to seeing at ILMC/Futures?

Last year’s inaugural event was such a breath of fresh air – it inspired a lot of optimism to see such diversity in speakers. Hearing other people’s high points, hopes and frustrations was particularly valuable.

I, for one, am most looking forward to seeing the ‘OK, Boomer’ session this year – it’s inspired idea to get the senior execs and more junior counterparts to share experiences (particularly when those people are Phil Bowdery and Anna-Sophie Mertens!).



Meet the New Bosses: Class of 2020 takes place in room 1 at 10am on Friday 6 March.

