Foo Fighters to revisit ’95 cities for the Van tour

By IQ on 19 Feb 2020
Foo Fighters will revisit the cities in which they played their first-ever live shows to commemorate their 25th anniversary as a band.
Foo Fighters, led by ex-Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, made their live debut on 23 February 1995 at the tiny Jambalaya Club in Arcata, California. The Van tour 2020 – named for the Dodge Ram van (pictured) that took them around North America in 1995 – sees the band play many of the same cities as they did 25 years, albeit in considerably larger venues.
The in-the-round Van tour kicks off on 12 April at the 18,422-capacity Talking Stick Resort Arena in Phoenix, Arizona, and concludes on 20 May at the FirstOntario Centre (19,000-cap.) in Hamilton, Ontario.
The Foos’ last concert tour, 2017–18’s Concrete and Gold world tour, was the 14th highest-grossing of 2018, according to Pollstar, with US$87.3 million from 43 shows.
Tickets for the Van tour are on general sale at 10am local time this Friday (21 February).
A full list of tour dates is below:
April 12 — Phoenix, AZ @ Talking Stick Resort Arena
April 14 — Albuquerque, NM @ Santa Ana Star Center
April 16 — Oklahoma City, OK @ Chesapeake Energy Arena
April 18 — Wichita, KS @ INTRUST Bank Arena
April 20 — Knoxville, TN @ Thompson-Boling Arena
May 10 — Green Bay, WI @ Resch Center
May 12 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Van Andel Arena
May 14 — Cincinnati, OH @ Heritage Bank Center
May 18 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage Arena
May 20 — Hamilton, ON @ FirstOntario Centre
