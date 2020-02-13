Eventbrite NZ makes new hire

Eventbrite has appointed Tom Freeman to head up business development at its Auckland-based New Zealand division

Global ticketing and event technology platform Eventbrite has appointed Tom Freeman as the new head of business development for its operations in New Zealand.

Freeman joined the company in 2018 as the senior business development manager for festivals, securing partnerships with Vivid Sydney, the Alex Theatre and Madman Anime Festival, Marlborough Wine & Food Festival, NZ Home and Lifestyle Show and Classic Fighters Omaka.

“Tom has a proven track record connecting event professionals with tech-driven solutions that help them provide outstanding attendee experiences and grow their events,” says Eventbrite Asia Pacific general manager Josh McNicol.

“Despite its small population, New Zealand boasts some of the world’s most avid event goers. With Tom’s appointment, we’re excited to connect more event-loving Kiwis with outstanding local live experiences, and help event creators throughout New Zealand achieve their business goals with the support of our world-class platform and local customer support team.”

“Being based here in Auckland and experiencing first-hand some of the extraordinary and totally unique events New Zealand has to offer has been incredibly exciting,” adds Freeman.

“In this new role, I’m looking forward to partnering with Kiwi event creators of all sizes to help them grow their events, reach new attendees, and benefit from the outstanding data insights and market-leading partnerships that the Eventbrite platform has to offer.”

Since launching in New Zealand in 2017, Eventbrite NZ has powered more than 55,000 events and processed over 3.6 million tickets.

