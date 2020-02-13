fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Eventbrite NZ makes new hire

Eventbrite has appointed Tom Freeman to head up business development at its Auckland-based New Zealand division

By Anna Grace on 13 Feb 2020

Eventbrite NZ makes new hire

Tom Freeman


image © Eventbrite

Global ticketing and event technology platform Eventbrite has appointed Tom Freeman as the new head of business development for its operations in New Zealand.

Freeman joined the company in 2018 as the senior business development manager for festivals, securing partnerships with Vivid Sydney, the Alex Theatre and Madman Anime Festival, Marlborough Wine & Food Festival, NZ Home and Lifestyle Show and Classic Fighters Omaka.

“Tom has a proven track record connecting event professionals with tech-driven solutions that help them provide outstanding attendee experiences and grow their events,” says Eventbrite Asia Pacific general manager Josh McNicol.

“Despite its small population, New Zealand boasts some of the world’s most avid event goers”

“Despite its small population, New Zealand boasts some of the world’s most avid event goers. With Tom’s appointment, we’re excited to connect more event-loving Kiwis with outstanding local live experiences, and help event creators throughout New Zealand achieve their business goals with the support of our world-class platform and local customer support team.”

“Being based here in Auckland and experiencing first-hand some of the extraordinary and totally unique events New Zealand has to offer has been incredibly exciting,” adds Freeman.

“In this new role, I’m looking forward to partnering with Kiwi event creators of all sizes to help them grow their events, reach new attendees, and benefit from the outstanding data insights and market-leading partnerships that the Eventbrite platform has to offer.”

Since launching in New Zealand in 2017, Eventbrite NZ has powered more than 55,000 events and processed over 3.6 million tickets.

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

  • Doug Waller, Dubai Arena, AEG Ogden
    Another hire for new Dubai Arena

    Doug Waller, formerly of IMG and the ICC, has been named COO for AEG's new Dubai venue, joining other recent hires Thomas Ovesen and Guy Ngata

  • Brad McIntyre, Phil Silverstone, Eventbrite New Zealand
    Eventbrite expands to New Zealand

    "New Zealand may have a small population, but Kiwis have a huge appetite for live experiences, making it the perfect market for Eventbrite", says GM Phil Silverstone

  • Keane, Manchester Arena, 2012, Rob Sinclair, SMG Europe, Ares Capital
    New ownership for SMG

    Investment group Ares Capital has purchased the venue manager's parent company, American Capital, for a cash and stock transaction of over $3bn

  • Senthil Chidambaram, Barak Schurr, Eventbrite
    Eventbrite targets club sector with new hires

    Barak Schurr and Diego Carlin of Wantickets and Dancing Astronaut's Senthil Chidambaram will spearhead Eventbrite's plans for the nightclub/DJ market

  • New Bosses 2017 logo
    Nominations open for New Bosses 2017

    You've got until next Friday to get your nominations in for this year's edition of IQ's annual list of ten future live music leaders

Popular articles

news|12 Feb 2020

“Back to the bad old days”: UK crews face Brexit backlash

news|10 Feb 2020

CMA pauses StubHub/Viagogo merger

news|10 Feb 2020

Modern Sky streams festivals for housebound fans

news|10 Feb 2020

Eventim UK appoints John Gibson as MD

news|10 Feb 2020

California’s SnowGlobe to settle benzene lawsuit

Index logo
The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Security Operations ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time36,500

Talent CoordinatorDICE

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Ticketing ManagerTEG | MJR

Bristol, UKFull TimeTBC

Partnerships ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time40,000

 