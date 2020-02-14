Download Sydney moves to new site

The Sydney edition of the metal festival franchise is moving to the Domain at the Royal Botanic Gardens due to safety concerns at its original site

The organisers of the Sydney edition of Download festival have announced a change in venue for this year’s event, due to the “unique setup and infrastructure” required for the festival.

Download Australia is taking place on two consecutive days in Melbourne (20 March) and Sydney (21 March), featuring acts including My Chemical Romance, Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Clutch and Ministry.

The Melbourne leg of the festival will be at the Showgrounds, with the Sydney day originally scheduled for Parramatta Park (60,000-cap.). However, after carrying out an independent consultation, organisers have decided to move the event to the Domain (80,000-cap.) in the Royal Botanic Gardens.

“Our friends at Parramatta Park had initially advised they could host Download 2020. However, we found that it would not be the right space to deliver the reassurance to safely present the event with the number of people attending, stages and crowd movement,” reads a statement from Download Sydney organisers.

“Patron safety is our number one priority, and to ensure you have the best possible experience, the event needs to be moved from Parramatta Park.”

All current Download Sydney ticketholders will be able to use their tickets at the new venue, with further information available on the Download Australia website.

Tickets to both Download Australia events are available here, with general admission tickets costing AU$189 (US$127) plus fees.

Live Nation’s Download festival franchise has spawned previous sister events in Japan, France and Madrid.

Tickets for the 2020 edition of Download’s flagship UK event, which takes place from 12 to 14 June with headliners Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down, are available here.

Photo: Stuart Midgley/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0) (cropped)

