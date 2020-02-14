fbpx
x

The latest industry news to your inbox.

    

I'd like to hear about marketing opportunities

    

I accept IQ Magazine's Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy

news

Download Sydney moves to new site

The Sydney edition of the metal festival franchise is moving to the Domain at the Royal Botanic Gardens due to safety concerns at its original site

By Anna Grace on 14 Feb 2020

Download Sydney moves to new site

The Domain at the Royal Botanic Gardens, Sydney


image © Stuart Midgley/Wikimedia Commons

The organisers of the Sydney edition of Download festival have announced a change in venue for this year’s event, due to the “unique setup and infrastructure” required for the festival.

Download Australia is taking place on two consecutive days in Melbourne (20 March) and Sydney (21 March), featuring acts including My Chemical Romance, Deftones, Jimmy Eat World, Clutch and Ministry.

The Melbourne leg of the festival will be at the Showgrounds, with the Sydney day originally scheduled for Parramatta Park (60,000-cap.). However, after carrying out an independent consultation, organisers have decided to move the event to the Domain (80,000-cap.) in the Royal Botanic Gardens.

“Our friends at Parramatta Park had initially advised they could host Download 2020. However, we found that it would not be the right space to deliver the reassurance to safely present the event with the number of people attending, stages and crowd movement,” reads a statement from Download Sydney organisers.

“Patron safety is our number one priority, and to ensure the best possible experience, the event needs to be moved from Parramatta Park”

“Patron safety is our number one priority, and to ensure you have the best possible experience, the event needs to be moved from Parramatta Park.”

All current Download Sydney ticketholders will be able to use their tickets at the new venue, with further information available on the Download Australia website.

Tickets to both Download Australia events are available here, with general admission tickets costing AU$189 (US$127) plus fees.

Live Nation’s Download festival franchise has spawned previous sister events in Japan, France and Madrid.

Tickets for the 2020 edition of Download’s flagship UK event, which takes place from 12 to 14 June with headliners Kiss, Iron Maiden and System Of A Down, are available here.

Photo: Stuart Midgley/Wikimedia Commons (CC BY-SA 4.0) (cropped)

 

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.

Related stories

Popular articles

news|12 Feb 2020

“Back to the bad old days”: UK crews face Brexit backlash

news|10 Feb 2020

CMA pauses StubHub/Viagogo merger

news|10 Feb 2020

Modern Sky streams festivals for housebound fans

news|10 Feb 2020

Eventim UK appoints John Gibson as MD

news|10 Feb 2020

California’s SnowGlobe to settle benzene lawsuit

Index logo
The essential live music business newsletter
Latest jobs

Security Operations ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time36,500

Talent CoordinatorDICE

London, UKFull TimeCompetitive

Ticketing ManagerTEG | MJR

Bristol, UKFull TimeTBC

Partnerships ManagerRoyal Albert Hall

London, UKFull Time40,000

 