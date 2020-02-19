The French streaming service is following Spotify’s lead in taking some of its most popular playlists, including Rocket and Popstar, into the live environment

Deezer has become the latest music streaming service to branch out into organising its own concerts, announcing the launch of ‘Live’, a live music series based on its popular playlists.

The Paris-based company is using three of its biggest genre-based playlist brands – Rocket, Popstar and Certified – to host intimate live shows (or ‘playlist parties’) in venues in France, which will be recorded as a ‘Deezer session’, available exclusively on the streaming platform.

Rival service Spotify has successful staged its own playlist-based shows, most successfully the hip hop-focused Who We Be and RapCaviar, while Apple (which has its own streaming platform, Apple Music) last summer launched a series of events based on its Up Next initiative, focusing on emerging artists.

“Fans can get closer to the artists they love, from the playlists they love, in a live setting”

The Deezer Live brand launches tonight (19 February) in Paris with Rocket Live, featuring Circa Waves (pictured) and Twin Atlantic, according to MBW.

Nigel Harding, Deezer’s VP of artist marketing, says: “Our editors make playlists to perfectly suit fans’ tastes and moods.

“For the first time, we’re bringing these hand-picked selections to life in a really cool party atmosphere. Fans can get closer to the artists they love, from the playlists they love, all in a live setting.”

