Artist manager Sarita Borge joins YMU Group

Borge, most recently of First Access Entertainment, will oversee the former James Grant Group's existing clients while also building her own artist roster

International talent management firm YMU Group has appointed Sarita Borge as a senior manager.

Based in London, Borge will report directly to Iain Watt, managing director of YMU Group’s UK music division. She joins from First Access Entertainment, and formerly served as an artist manager at ROAR Global and label manager of Asylum/Atlantic Records.

Founded in 1984, YMU Group (formerly James Grant Group) has offices in Los Angeles, London, Washington, New York and Manchester. Its music roster includes the likes of James Arthur, Years & Years, Blink-182, Clean Bandit, Take That, Steve Aoki, Mika and Danny Howard.

In her new role, Borge will oversee a number of the company’s existing clients while building her own roster of artists.

“Sarita is a highly respected music industry professional who brings experience and creativity to our team”

“Sarita is a highly respected music industry professional who brings experience and creativity to our team,” comments Watt. “She is a passionate artist advocate with proven skills, and her track record of success in both the the US and UK will provide valuable insight for us.”

Borge adds: “YMU Group is such a progressive company that [is] globally successful in the music space and beyond; I am thrilled to be joining the team.

“I’m excited to be working with the already globally successful talent YMU has, as well as being part of the expansion and diversification of the roster going forward. The company’s depth of resource alongside the talent and passion within the team is so impressive and it’s really wonderful to be a part of it.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.