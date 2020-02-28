Amsterdam’s GUTS Tickets sets up shop in Korea

Anti-tout blockchain ticketing service GUTS has expanded internationally, supplying its white-label ticketing solution to partners in South Korea to create getTickets

The team behind Dutch blockchain ticketing platform GUTS Tickets is launching getTicket, a new ticketing company based in South Korea.

Working together with local partners, GUTS is bringing its anti-tout and anti-fraud ticketing technology to Asia. GetTickets is ready to sell its first tickets, with GUTS stating that “multiple big events” are already lined up.

Founded in 2016, GUTS uses the blockchain-based GET Protocol to register all transactions, allowing organisers to track each ticket bought, alerting them to duplication or above-face-value resale. All ticket bought through GUTS are registered to the buyer’s mobile phone.

Put simply, says the International Ticketing Yearbook 2019, “GUTS has come up with a technology that prevents unwanted third parties intervening in the ecosystem between event organiser and the end consumer.”

“Our mission of becoming the worldwide standard for digital ticketing is nowhere near to complete”

The company has broken multiple blockchain ticketing records, most recently powering the sale for two 35,000-capacity shows by pop star Guus Meeuwis at the Philips Stadium in Eindhoven. GUTS is the official ticketing partner of Dutch festival Oerrock.

GetTickets is GUTS’ first venture outside of the Netherlands.

“Over the 3.5 years since we sold our first ticket, the team has put forth a world-class achievement,” says Maarten Bloemers, founder of GUTS Tickets.

“The fact that we are now getting recognition on a global scale makes me incredibly proud. However, our mission of becoming the worldwide standard for digital ticketing is nowhere near to complete. We won’t rest until we get there.”

Companies in over 40 countries worldwide have shown interest in using GUTS’ white label ticketing solution. Following the launch of getTickets, the company plans on launching its technology in other markets.

