Zim promoters hurt by fake ticket scam

Promoters in Zimbabwe are battling against a rash of counterfeit tickets, following controversy over fake Drake shows in South Africa

By Jon Chapple on 22 Jan 2020

Fake tickets were seen at Sjava's show at BAC in December

Fake tickets were seen at Sjava's show at BAC in December


image © Sjava/Instagram

Concert promoters in Zimbabwe have been left counting their losses after a fake ticket scam hit Bulawayo, the country’s second-largest city, over the festive period.

Bogus tickets for major shows – including South African rapper Sjava at the 12,000-cap. Bulawayo Athletic Club (BAC) – flooded the market in December, according to the Bulawayo Chronicle, with people attempting to enter concerts using fake stubs.

Scams involving fake concert tickets are common in parts of southern Africa. Drake fans in South Africa were recently duped into spending up to R18,000 (US$1,250) for VIP ‘tickets’ for non-existent dates in Cape Town, Johannesburg and Durban.

Promoter Patrice Manyathela, who is organising Amapiano Kings, a show by South African artists DJ Maphorisa and Kabza De Small at the BAC this Saturday (25 December), tells the Chronicle: “There are fake tickets circulating and this has gotten us worried. We don’t want to resort to it, but if a person buys a fake ticket and gets caught, they’ll be handed over to the police.”

According to Statista, the emerging Zimbabwean live music market will be worth US$4 million 2020 – up 23.1% year on year – though just 300,000 people (1.8% of the population) will see a concert.

 

