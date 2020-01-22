fbpx
news

Spain’s APM launches new festival arm

Eighty Spanish festivals will make up APM Festivals, the new division of the Spanish Association of Music Promoters, which launches today

By Anna Grace on 22 Jan 2020

Spain's APM launches festival arm: APM Festivals

The launch is taking place at exhibition centre Ifema Madrid


image © Alquiler de coches/Flickr

Spain’s Association of Music Promoters (APM) is launching APM Festivals, a new division consisting of 80 festival from across Spain.

The association will present its new division today (22 January) at Madrid’s International Tourism Trade Fair (Fitur), which is taking place at exhibition centre Ifema, at 4 p.m. local time.

APM spokesperson Carol Rodriguez, who is responsible for the festival division, will announce the objectives and demands of the new division, and name the participating festivals.

The Spanish live music industry has gone from strength to strength in recent years, with APM recording five consecutive years of growth since 2014.

Major Spanish festivals include Primavera Sound, which reported record ticket sales for its 2020 edition; Live Nation’s Mad Cool festival; Festival Internacional de Benicàssim, which was last year acquired by the Music Republic, promoter of festivals Arenal Sound and Viña Rock; Bilbao BBK Live and Superstruct-backed Sónar Festival.

Photo: (CC BY 2.0)

 

