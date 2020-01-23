SecuTix acquires fellow ticketing company Oxynade

Switzerland’s SecuTix acquires Belgium-based Oxynade, strengthening its portfolio of ticketing solutions for small- and mid-sized events

Swiss ticketing solution provider SecuTix has acquired Belgian white-label ticketing company Oxynade.

Lausanne-based SecuTix, which last year partnered with German live entertainment powerhouse Deutsche Entertainment AG (DEAG), offers enterprise-scale software as a service (SaaS) solutions for concerts, festivals, and sporting events. Its clients include Paléo Festival de Nyon, the Union of European Football Associations (Uefa), Stade de France and the orchestras of Lausanne, Romandy, Paris, Lyon and Reims.

The acquisition of Oxynade, a provider of eTicketing as a service (eTaaS) solutions, enables SecuTix to provide more ticketing services for small- and mid-sized events.

“I am delighted to welcome Oxynade to SecuTix’s portfolio,” says Frédéric Longatte, CEO of SecuTix.



“The combination of SecuTix 360° and the Oxynade eTaaS product provides a compelling and innovative set of solutions to smaller and mid-size clients across multiple verticals. It also expands our existing geographical footprint to serve our northern European clients better.”

Hans Nissens, CEO and founder of Oxynade, adds: “We couldn’t be more pleased to be joining the SecuTix family. We believe that our eTaaS technology and self-service offering are highly complementary to SecuTix’s vision of establishing a new generation of ticketing solutions.

“There are significant opportunities for SecuTix and Oxynade to achieve exponential growth by answering the industry needs at all levels and throughout multiple verticals on a global scale.”

Oxynade, which appeared in the International Ticketing Yearbook’s list of 2019 ticketing pioneers, launched its inaugural eTaaS Summit in Germany in 2018, attracting 50 delegate from 14 countries.

