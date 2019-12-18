Townsend hires former PledgeMusic exec Ben James

Ben James, who has held roles at PledgeMusic and Live Nation, joins direct-to-consumer company Townsend Music as business manager

Direct-to-consumer (D2C) commerce specialist Townsend Music has hired PledgeMusic’s former head of acquisitions, Ben James, as its new business manager.

Townsend, which provides online shopping platforms direct to fans, also operates in the live arena with pop-up shops and the ‘D2C On Tour’ campaign, selling album pre-orders at live shows.

The company’s new business manager started his career at Nude Records, working with Suede, Ultrasound and Lowhold. James later set up his own promotions and artist management business, putting on events with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Jack Savoretti, Lianne La Havas and Manchester Orchestra.

He also held a position in Live Nation’s festival and brand partnerships division, before working with artists including Sophie Ellis-Bextor, Orbital, José González, The Wombats and Stone Sour at PledgeMusic, the artist-to-fan marketplace that was wound up earlier this year.

“I look forward to expanding Townsend’s reach around the world and bringing artists, managers and labels that I respect to the table”

“I’m excited to join Townsend at a time when D2C has become all the more important to artists’ careers and labels’ release plans,” says James.

“Having everything under one roof is a big factor for me – it means everything runs smoothly and efficiently. I look forward to expanding Townsend’s reach around the world and bringing artists, managers and labels that I respect to the table.”

Townsend sales director Bruce McKenzie adds: “It’s great to be able to bring Ben to Townsend. He has a lot of experience across a variety of sectors including D2C. His knowledge and insight will be really beneficial to both our team and our clients.”

Celebrating its 20th anniversary in D2C this year, Townsend works with artist clients including Tom Walker, Kylie, Courteeners, Dido, the Darkness and Camila Cabello.

