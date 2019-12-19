Comedy promoter Stand Up Norge joins All Things Live

The Nordic music company, which includes Atomic Soul and Friction, has acquired Norway's largest comedy promoter and venue

Pan-Nordic live music group All Things Live has acquired Stand Up Norge, Norway’s biggest comedy promoter.

Founded in 1997 by Elina Krantz, Stand Up Norge is a full-service entertainment company which represents 67 comedians (17 permanent and 50 affiliated) and organises nearly 2,000 stand-up shows a year, for an expected 2019 turnover of 200 million krone (€20m).

Stand Up also owns Latter in Oslo, Norway’s biggest comedy club.

With the acquisition, for an undisclosed sum, All Things Live says it aims to export successful Norwegian comedians to the other Nordic countries.

“We have achieved a lot in Norway, and we now turn to the Nordics to delight our neighbours as well,” says Krantz (pictured), who joins All Things Live as a partner and co-owner.

“We have achieved a lot in Norway, and we now turn to the Nordics to delight our neighbours as well”

“We look forward to working with our colleagues in All Things Live aiming to attract even more international stand up stars to Norway.”

All Things Live, backed by private-equity firm Waterland, was formed in December 2018, and includes ICO Concerts and ICO Management and Touring (Denmark), Friction and Atomic Soul Booking (Norway), Blixten & Co and Maloney Concerts (Sweden), and Weekend Festival (Finland).

The combined company has 85 employees, represents over 150 artists and produces more than 3,000 events annually.

“Stand Up Norge is a well-run company with many talented comedians and great prospects in Norway and beyond,” says Kim Worsøe, CEO of All Things Live. “We look forward to strengthening our position in Norway and introducing talents, texts and experiences from Norway in the other Nordic countries.”

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.