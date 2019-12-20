Live Nation partners with Canadian promoter Evenko

After working together for over 15 years, Live Nation and Canadian promoter Evenko have entered into a partnership to bring the global stage to Quebec and Atlantic Canada

Quebec-based promoter Evenko has entered into a strategic partnership with Live Nation, building on the existing business relationship between the two companies.

The partnership aims to drive and grow entertainment opportunities in Quebec and Atlantic Canada, combining Evenko’s knowledge of the local market with Live Nation’s global reach.

Evenko, which will still operate under the same brand, will continue to oversee all operations of its business, including the promotion of more than 1,500 musical, family and sporting events a year and of festivals including Montreal’s Osheaga Music and Arts Festival (45,000-cap.), EDM festival ÎleSoniq (45,000-cap.) and country music festival Lasso Montréal (65,000-cap.).

The company will also continue to manage and programme venues such as the 21,288-seat Bell Centre, 2,300-capacity Mtelus, 10,000-seat Place Bell and the 753-capacity Corona Theatre.

“This is great news for Evenko and music fans throughout Quebec, who will now enjoy a broader range of concerts and shows, with Montreal becoming a must stop on major international artists’ world tours,” says Jacques Aubé, president and CEO of Evenko.

“This partnership will allow us to benefit from Live Nation’s global promotional strength to promote our festivals and events in Montreal and Quebec, as well as evenko Agency and Spectra Musique artists’ tours outside the province.”

Earlier this year, Live Nation-owned Ticketmaster announced an exclusive ticketing partnership with Evenko parent company Groupe CH, serving as the official primary and resale partner for Evenko venues and festivals.

