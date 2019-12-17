Sziget Festival's András Berta provides a fascinating crash course in festival live streaming and the pros and cons of broadcasting such footage
In part two of our feature looking at tech trends in live entertainment, AV professionals reveal their big plans for Integrated Systems Europe 2020
In the first part of this feature, we talked about how millennials are driving change in the live events industry and the effect this has on technology that AV professionals are choosing. In this second part, we’ll look into the ways in which live events technology is changing ahead of ISE 2020, taking place at the RAI Amsterdam on 11–14 February.
With our daily exposure to the wonders of modern technology, it’s getting harder for companies to make a lasting impression with live events. The audiovisual industry is at the forefront of this challenge – integrating new technologies and concepts alongside creativity and originality to achieve engaging events. We talk to the AV industry about how it can help respond to the challenge.
“Capturing the magic of a live event and creating high quality content from it has always been a huge value-add, but one that, given its resource-intensive nature, is often out of reach for event organisers,” declares Barbara Rosseel, strategic marketing lead, Sony Professional Solutions Europe. “New technologies will change this. From capture to streaming, digital annotation and AI-powered visual overlays, there are innovations that will make taking the live-action from stage to screen smoother, more straightforward and slicker than ever before.”
While there is no substitute for creativity, imagination and flair in live events, the essential tools for the job are screens, projectors, servers and audio systems. It is, however, as Stumpfl points out, the ideas rather than the technology that should be to the fore.
“It is absolutely true that a live event setup does not have to be technology focused per se, and creating technology overkill should be avoided,” he says. “But the way in which modern audiences enjoy visual media and encounter more and more animated content in their daily lives does create certain expectations at times. Versatile AV solutions can be a key part in addressing and meeting those expectations.”
It’s also important to bear in mind the role of video and audio: to what extent is it the attraction, and to what extent does it support or complement the attraction?
“ISE is perfect for reaching a wide variety of potential customers right at the beginning of the new year”
Groundbreaking technology
Industry giants have big plans for unveiling new solutions at ISE 2020.
“The details are still under wraps,” smiles Vertommen, “but what I can share is that we will soon be launching a ground-breaking new laser projector. The product is, we believe, the next step in projection with 50,000 lumens of brightness and will be the most powerful projector we offer. It really is an industry first and without doubt will be one of the highlights at the ISE exhibition. It’s the first time the projector will be demonstrated.”
And, not to be outdone, Barco also says it has some surprises up its sleeve for the show.
“Barco has a complete and dedicated portfolio for live events with our UDM and UDX projection families and our Event Master image processing range,” says the company’s director of product management, IP, Wouter Bonte. “This year, visitors can look forward to exploring our new UDM 20K 4K laser projector for the first time in Europe – and we will have some exciting new presentation switching solutions for live events.”
“Nearly all the major AV technology manufacturers have understood that ISE is perfect for reaching a wide variety of potential customers right at the beginning of the new year,” says Stumpfl. “The variety of cutting-edge products and innovations on display at ISE means visiting this show will both inform and inspire live events professionals.”
For readers looking to find out more about what ISE has to offer, visit https://www.iseurope.org/who-should-come-to-ise/live-events/.
