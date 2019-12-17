17k Finnish fans to travel to Estonia for Rammstein

40,000 foreign fans from 60 countries will travel to Tallinn to see metal band Rammstein next summer, in the Estonian capital’s largest outdoor show in over a decade

Over 17,000 fans will travel from Finland to Estonia in July to see Rammstein performance at Tallinn’s Song Festival Grounds on 21 July 2020.

The sold-out concert, part of the second leg of the band’s European Stadium Tour, will see Rammstein play to more than 60,000 fans. Two thirds of concertgoers will travel from outside of Estonia to attend the show, with representatives from over 60 different countries.

The Live Nation-promoted concert will be the largest outdoor show in Tallinn since Madonna’s 2009 appearance in the Estonian capital.

Kicking off in May 2020 at the Wörthersee Stadion in Klagenfurt, Austria, the second leg of Rammstein’s European tour will visit Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, Great Britain, the Netherlands, France, Italy, Poland, Norway and Sweden, before wrapping up at Ceres Park in Aarhus, Denmark, on 4 August.

The first leg of the tour saw the band play 30 concerts in 24 cities across countries including Spain, Czech Republic, Luxembourg, Russia and Latvia, as well as multiple nations that will be revisited in 2020.

Tickets for the stadium tour – the band’s first ever – broke records for ticketing partner CTS Eventim, selling more than 800,000 tickets in a single on sale.

The tour has been commended for its “fireworks, massive pyrotechnics and overwhelming smoke effects”, with German newspaper Nordkurier writing the band were “shaking European stadiums” with their live shows.

Get more stories like this in your inbox by signing up for IQ Index, IQ’s free email digest of essential live music industry news.